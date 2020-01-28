SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Trims Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda cut its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,122,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,000 shares during the quarter. Aramark accounts for about 7.6% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 0.45% of Aramark worth $48,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

ARMK stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.56. 40,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,536. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. Aramark has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at $19,097,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,493,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

