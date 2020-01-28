Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $397,204.08 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:SQ traded up $3.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,587,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,900,387. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -623.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average of $65.80. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.41 and a 12 month high of $83.20.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Square to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nomura began coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Square by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Square by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Square by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

