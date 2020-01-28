SRCOIN Trading Up 9.8% Over Last Week (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. SRCOIN has a total market capitalization of $91,254.00 and $1.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SRCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. Over the last week, SRCOIN has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SRCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.35 or 0.03181688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00195911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029090 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00123293 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SRCOIN

SRCOIN’s launch date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN.

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SRCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SRCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.