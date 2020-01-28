SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.70 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32 and a beta of -0.41.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. SSR Mining had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

