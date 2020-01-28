Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) Short Interest Update

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of Stage Stores stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.30. 59,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,623. The company has a market cap of $105.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. Stage Stores has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $414.98 million during the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative return on equity of 34.21% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stage Stores will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stage Stores by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 47,389 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stage Stores by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 129,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stage Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stage Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stage Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stage Stores

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

