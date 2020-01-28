Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 153.33 ($2.02).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SGC shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Stagecoach Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

Shares of LON SGC traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 142.20 ($1.87). The company had a trading volume of 497,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,000. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 155.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 139.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. The stock has a market cap of $790.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52. Stagecoach Group has a 52 week low of GBX 113.60 ($1.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 174.70 ($2.30).

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 10 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stagecoach Group will post 1654.0001081 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Stagecoach Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.