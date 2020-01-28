Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.00-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.099-28.629 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.4 billion.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.19.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.60. 11,856,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.45. The company has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $65.91 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 over the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.