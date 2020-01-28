Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.1-28.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.41 billion.Starbucks also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.05 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Weeden reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.19.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.60. 11,856,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.45. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $65.91 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

