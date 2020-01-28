Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.05 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.00-3.05 EPS.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,856,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. The company has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $65.91 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.19.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

