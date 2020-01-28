Starta Price Up 71.9% Over Last Week (STA)

Starta (CURRENCY:STA) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Starta has traded 71.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Starta has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Starta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Starta alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.07 or 0.03155607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00195309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00123779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Starta Profile

Starta launched on July 4th, 2017. Starta’s total supply is 4,995,565 tokens. Starta’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starta is startaico.com.

Starta Token Trading

Starta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.