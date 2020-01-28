State of Michigan Retirement System Buys New Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 107,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Crowdstrike as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Crowdstrike by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Selz Capital LLC raised its position in Crowdstrike by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crowdstrike from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Crowdstrike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Crowdstrike to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.10.

In related news, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 2,422,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $120,398,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,422,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,398,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,984,694 shares of company stock valued at $414,104,137 over the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $101.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average of $64.83.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

