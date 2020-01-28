State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.41.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $164.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.88 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. Cummins’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

