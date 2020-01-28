State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.96 Million Stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $8,788,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in CBRE Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 461,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,471,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $650,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in CBRE Group by 391.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 92,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

In related news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $454,988.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,284,857.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,212,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,420,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $55.05.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

