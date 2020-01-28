State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 446,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6,936.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,358.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 69,949 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,218,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,937,000 after purchasing an additional 451,296 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cfra upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.05.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.