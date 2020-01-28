State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

MSI stock opened at $178.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.55 and a 200-day moving average of $168.74. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $113.70 and a 12-month high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

