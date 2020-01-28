State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 371,000 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,104 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 371,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $468,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Best Buy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Best Buy by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,902 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 47.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,614 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY opened at $87.80 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $57.78 and a 1-year high of $91.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average of $75.43.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.05.

In related news, Director Lisa Caputo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $808,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,392.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $46,717,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

