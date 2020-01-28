State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 4,000 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,666 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $31,213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,673,000 after purchasing an additional 855,653 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $16,751,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,962,000 after purchasing an additional 442,099 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FITB. ValuEngine raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $31.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

