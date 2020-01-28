State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 4,600 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,942 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank grew its position in eBay by 982.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in eBay by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in eBay by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 3.7% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 417,877 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 9.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price objective on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.27.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

