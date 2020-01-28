State of Michigan Retirement System Takes $5.64 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,094,168,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,353 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $264,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,466 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,680,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 891,457 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,491,000 after purchasing an additional 215,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

