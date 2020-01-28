State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 159,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $951,451,000 after purchasing an additional 94,635 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,130,000 after purchasing an additional 41,880 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 74.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after purchasing an additional 253,843 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 31.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 534,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,750,000 after purchasing an additional 128,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 491,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,670,000 after purchasing an additional 240,213 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.52.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.49. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $99.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

