Stealth Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49,478.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Stealth has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $49,478.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003648 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00026713 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001035 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00039590 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,601,298 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

