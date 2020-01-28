Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.19 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Steem has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $59.19 million and $2.25 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex and RuDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,336.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.85 or 0.04047565 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00700871 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014792 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000445 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000184 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 375,450,989 coins and its circulating supply is 358,476,895 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Binance, OpenLedger DEX, Huobi, RuDEX, Upbit, Bithumb, HitBTC, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

