Stellar (XLM) Price Down 4.8% This Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $424.75 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.0595 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Indodax, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.10 or 0.03185424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00194555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00028839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00123472 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 20,061,035,520 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Kucoin, OTCBTC, Cryptomate, Kuna, Koinex, CoinEgg, ABCC, Sistemkoin, Huobi, HitBTC, Binance, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Exrates, Bitfinex, GOPAX, Bitbns, BCEX, C2CX, RippleFox, Koineks, OKEx, Exmo, Indodax, Ovis, BitMart, Poloniex, Kraken, CryptoMarket, ZB.COM, Liquid, Bittrex, CEX.IO, Stellarport, Kryptono, Upbit, Stronghold and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.