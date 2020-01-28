Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 103.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.5%.

Shares of SCM stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 45.89% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

