Stephen K. M.D. Klasko Sells 200 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total transaction of $75,142.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,664.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.38. 125,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $374.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.27. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $265.90 and a twelve month high of $389.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 20,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 39,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.60.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

