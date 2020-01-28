Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 305.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Steris worth $11,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Steris by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Steris during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Steris by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Steris during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Steris during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steris stock opened at $150.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.78 and its 200-day moving average is $148.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Steris had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $736.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $660,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Steris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

