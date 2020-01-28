Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 28th (AMRN, BRDCY, BYND, CFNB, CICOY, CMCO, CMHHY, CPSH, CRD.B, CRMD)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, January 28th:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is engaged in providing container shipping, dry bulk shipping, logistics services, terminal and container leasing for both international and domestic customers. The company engages in the management and operation of container terminals; provision of integrated logistics services, including third party logistics shipping agency and freight forwarding; and container manufacturing business. China COSCO Holdings Company Limited is based in Tianjin, the People’s Republic of China. “

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Merchants Holdings Company Limited is an investment holding company with business network and market expertise in several business sectors covering transportation infrastructure, finance, real estate and related community services, energy shipping & logistics. CMHI is a public port operator in China, with investments across the Bohai Economic Zone, the Yangtze River Delta, the Xiamen Bay Economic Zone, the Pearl River Delta, and the Southwest region. Its nationwide port network includes the coastal hub ports in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Ningbo, Shanghai, Qingdao, Tianjin, Xiamen Bay and Zhanjiang. The Company also operates in bulk cargo terminal sector. CMHI’s parent company is China Merchants Group, a conglomerate engaged in transportation, infrastructure, financial and property management. China Merchants Holdings Company Limited is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CRAWFORD & CO. is a worldwide diversified services firm organized which provides claims services, risk management services, disability managment, risk control services and risk management information services to insurance companies, self-insured corporations and governmental entities. “

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company that seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize therapeutic products for the treatment of cardiac and renal dysfunction, also known as cardiorenal disease. CorMedix’s goal is to treat kidney disease by reducing the commonly associated cardiovascular and metabolic complications. The Company’s therapeutic candidates for cardiorenal disease may be small molecules, biologicals, devices and/or diagnostics (tests) that enable therapy. Its product pipeline includes: CRMD001, a unique formulation Deferiprone which is in development to prevent Contrast-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and to slow progression of Chronic Kidney Disease; CRMD002, a diagnostic test for urinary labile iron; CRMD003 (Neutrolin®, an antimicrobial/anticoagulant solution) is in development to prevent Catheter Related Bloodstream Infection; CRMD004, a pressure sensitive gel which has many uses, including extending the benefits of Neutrolin®. CorMedix Inc. is based in Summit, New Jersey. “

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CytoDyn is a biotechnology company focused on the clinical development and potential commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of HIV infection. The Company has one of the leading monoclonal antibodies under development for HIV infection, PRO 140, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials with demonstrated antiviral activity in humans and is currently in Phase 3 development. PRO 140 blocks the HIV co-receptor CCR5 on T cells, which prevents viral entry. Clinical trial results thus far indicate that PRO 140 does not negatively affect the normal immune functions that are mediated by CCR5. Results from seven Phase 1 and Phase 2 human clinical trials have shown that PRO 140 can significantly reduce viral burden in people infected with HIV. A recent Phase 2b clinical trial demonstrated that PRO 140 can prevent viral escape in patients during several months of interruption from conventional drug therapy. “

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “DHI Group, Inc. offer specialized websites which focused on select professional communities. The Company’s operating segment consists of Tech & Clearance, Finance, Energy, Healthcare, Hospitality and Corporate & Other. Tech & Clearance segment consists of the Dice.com, ClearanceJobs.com and The IT Job Board services as well as related career fairs. Finance segment represents the eFinancialCareers service. Energy reporting segment provides the Rigzone service and related career fairs. Healthcare segment includes HEALTHeCAREERS, Health Callings and BioSpace. Hospitality segment includes Hcareers and the Corporate. Other reporting segment consists of Slashdot Media, WorkDigital and corporate-related costs. DHI Group, Inc., formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that, through its subsidiaries focuses on traditional banking, mortgage banking, and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. Their traditional banking activities include originating and servicing residential, commercial, and consumer loans and providing a broad range of depository services. “

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Finjan Holdings, Inc. operates as an online security and technology company primarily in the United States. It owns a portfolio of patents related to software that detects malicious code and protects end-users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans and other online threats. Finjan Holdings Inc., formerly known as Converted Organics Inc., is based in New York. “

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

