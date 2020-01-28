Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 28th (AIR, AMTD, ASPN, ATVI, BKR, CACI, CMG, CNC, CSWI, DHI)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 28th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €153.00 ($177.91) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $48.00 to $51.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $69.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $32.00 to $31.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $285.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $800.00 to $820.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $84.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) had its target price boosted by Sidoti from $64.00 to $72.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to $55.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $106.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price cut by Nomura from $180.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada to $145.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by Aegis from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price lowered by Nomura from $30.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets to $23.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) had its target price trimmed by Sidoti from $36.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $102.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €129.00 ($150.00) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets to $41.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $23.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $134.00 to $141.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 162 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

