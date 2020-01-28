Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 28th (AAT, ACC, ACEL, ADS, AGYS, AHKSY, AIH, AIQUY, AKRX, AMPY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 28th:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €280.00 ($325.58) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction and non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited is based in Shenzhen, China. “

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Akorn, Inc. is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals. They specialize in difficult-to-manufacture sterile and non-sterile dosage forms including: ophthalmics, injectables, oral liquids, otics, topicals, inhalants, and nasal sprays. Akorn markets its products to retail pharmacies, ophthalmologists, optometrists, physicians, veterinarians, hospitals, clinics, wholesalers, distributors, group purchasing organizations, and government agencies. Their strategy is focused on continuing to strengthen our leadership position in the development and marketing of specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products and animal health products. “

Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Amplify Energy Corp. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s operation principally focused in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas / North Louisiana and South Texas. Amplify Energy Corp., formerly known as Midstates Petroleum Company Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Electronic Component segment offers switches, adjustable resistors, hard disk drive (HDD) heads, tuners, data communication modules, printers, amusement machines, car control units and steering modules, among others. The Audio segment provides car audio equipment and navigation systems. The Logistic segment provides delivery and storage services and packaging materials, as well as system development service, office service, manpower dispatching service and financial management services. The Company has 86 subsidiaries and right associated companies. “

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $242.00 to $257.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €16.75 ($19.48) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners to . The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €10.90 ($12.67) target price by analysts at Societe Generale. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $37.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €41.00 ($47.67) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from to .

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

