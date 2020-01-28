Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 28th (AMZN, AOS, BATS, CSFL, CUBI, DWNI, HBCP, MBCN, PANW, PE)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 28th:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $2,000.00 target price on the stock.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 3,950 ($51.96) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was downgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $201.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Palo Alto is hurting from stiff competition from the likes of Fortinet and Cisco. Moreover, continued acquisitions and heavy investments to boost sales and marketing are hurting the company’s operating margin. Furthermore, U.S. tariff on Chinese goods is expected to negatively impact the bottom line. Volatile spending environment is also a negative. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, Palo Alto is gaining from strong demand for its cloud security products. Several deal wins and growing adoption of its next-generation security platforms are positives. Palo Alto’s recent acquisition synergies are also expected to boost revenues, going forward. Growing traction in Prisma and Cortex offerings is another tailwind. Estimates have been stable ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release.”

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. Siebert Williams Shank currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Buckingham Research. Buckingham Research currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $180.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €153.00 ($177.91) target price by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION is one of the leading semiconductor foundries in the world and the largest and most advanced foundry in Mainland China, providing integrated circuit manufacturing service at 0.35 micron to 65 nanometer and finer line technologies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, SMIC has a 300-millimeter wafer fabrication facility (fab) and three 200 mm wafer fabs in its Shanghai mega-fab, two 300 mm wafer fabs in its Beijing mega-fab, a 200 mm wafer fab in Tianjin, and an in-house assembly and testing facility in Chengdu. SMIC also has customer service and marketing offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and a representative office in Hong Kong. In addition, SMIC manages and operates a 200 mm wafer fab in Chengdu owned by Cension Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation and a 300 mm wafer fab under construction in Wuhan owned by Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation. “

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operating segments consists of Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication and Merchandising. Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale and operation of digital entertainment contents. Amusement segment provides the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of amusement equipment as well as conducts the planning, development and distribution of arcade game machines. Publishing segment provides comic magazines, comics and game related printed books including game strategy books are published by the square enix group. Merchandising segment includes the planning, production, distribution and licensing of derivative products related to the groups original intellectual property as well as third-party IPs. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

