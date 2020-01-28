Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 28th (ANTO, AVST, AZN, BHP, CFX, CRST, ERM, FERG, GFTU, GNC)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 28th:

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 915 ($12.04) to GBX 940 ($12.37). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Avast (LON:AVST). Peel Hunt issued a sell rating and a GBX 405 ($5.33) target price on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Colefax Group (LON:CFX) had its target price reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 475 ($6.25). Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 6,560 ($86.29) to GBX 7,230 ($95.11). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its target price boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 945 ($12.43). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 675 ($8.88). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) had its price target cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 425 ($5.59). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LPA Group (LON:LPA) had its target price boosted by FinnCap from GBX 131 ($1.72) to GBX 156 ($2.05). The firm currently has a corporate rating on the stock.

Luceco (LON:LUCE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

MC Mining (LON:MCM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,715 ($22.56). Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

