Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 28th (ASML, CON, HOPE, HZO, IBA, IIIV, INBK, INN, IRET, IRT)

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €280.00 ($325.58) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €120.00 ($139.53) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Investors Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust operating in the Midwest. “

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Just Energy Group Inc. is engaged in the sale of natural gas and/or electricity to residential and commercial customers under long-term fixed-price and price-protected contracts. It also offers green products through its JustGreen and JustClean programs. Just Energy also sells and rents high efficiency and tankless water heaters, air conditioners and furnaces to Ontario residents. It also produces and sells wheat-based ethanol through its subsidiary Terra Grain Fuels. Just Energy Group Inc. is based in Toronto. “

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

