Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 13,887 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,014% compared to the typical volume of 1,247 call options.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $69,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,198.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,665,000 after buying an additional 335,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 51,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 23,389 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INO stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.82. 635,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $5.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.22.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.27.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

