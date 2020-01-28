Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,339 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,430% compared to the typical daily volume of 132 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAM. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.30 to $24.30 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 803.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the 2nd quarter worth $2,413,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,159,000 after buying an additional 284,521 shares in the last quarter. 28.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAM traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 30,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.17 million, a PE ratio of 1.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24. Pampa Energia has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $39.89.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $3.69. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.65 million. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 26.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Pampa Energia will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

