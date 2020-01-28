Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SAP (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,797 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,876% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 call options.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.83.

NYSE:SAP traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.50. The stock had a trading volume of 51,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,728. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.56. SAP has a 12-month low of $100.97 and a 12-month high of $140.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $162.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

