STRAKS Price Tops $0.0013 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. STRAKS has a market cap of $30,060.00 and $27.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,064.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.80 or 0.01905201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.04 or 0.04055753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00648447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00124356 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00729595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009951 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029032 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00618274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

