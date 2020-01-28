Stratis Hits Market Capitalization of $33.13 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00003628 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, Bithumb, SouthXchange and Binance. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $33.13 million and $407,241.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006711 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026635 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000733 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00040329 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,660,695 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bithumb, Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Crex24, Coinrail, Binance, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Bittylicious, Cryptomate and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

