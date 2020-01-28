Streamr DATAcoin Price Reaches $0.0146 (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $9.92 million and approximately $376,295.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Binance and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.48 or 0.03161701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00194860 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00122436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Coinone, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Binance, IDEX, BitForex, Ethfinex, Radar Relay and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

