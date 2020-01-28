StrongHands (SHND) Trading Up 6.9% This Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, StrongHands has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, STEX and BiteBTC. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $531,687.00 and $274.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 101.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,669,370,147 coins and its circulating supply is 16,256,175,793 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, STEX, Coindeal, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

