Strs Ohio Acquires 1,016 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.25% of CoreSite Realty worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.20.

NYSE COR opened at $118.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.85. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $93.47 and a 12 month high of $123.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.19 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $90,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,590.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.