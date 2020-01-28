Strs Ohio Acquires 24,219 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 24,219 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.39% of II-VI worth $11,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IIVI. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get II-VI alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of II-VI to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. II-VI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.73 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.