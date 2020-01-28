Strs Ohio Acquires 4,333 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Camden Property Trust worth $12,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPT. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 101.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $10,049,880.00. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 25,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $2,926,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,575,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $110.57 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $93.18 and a fifty-two week high of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $260.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

