Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Marathon Oil worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,640,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,174,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401,401 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,852,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $665,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,808 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,045 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,715,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 258,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,645,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 258,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.34.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

