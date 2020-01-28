Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,011 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,085,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,444,220,000 after purchasing an additional 253,885 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,975,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,507,000 after purchasing an additional 638,510 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,881,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,193,000 after purchasing an additional 75,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 24.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,012,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,249,000 after purchasing an additional 590,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of -0.02. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $130,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $111,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,070 shares of company stock worth $1,580,134. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

