Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,205 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,213 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Regions Financial worth $10,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 161.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 46.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

Regions Financial stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

