Strs Ohio Buys 113,090 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,090 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Medical Properties Trust worth $13,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10,348.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,042,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,621,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,387 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,051,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,182,000 after purchasing an additional 919,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,026,000 after purchasing an additional 702,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 618,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 567,290 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Holzgrefe Richard bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.35.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

