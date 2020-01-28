Strs Ohio Buys 15,813 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $11,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.16%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OHI. Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.32.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

