Strs Ohio Buys 16,138 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of Cousins Properties worth $8,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 27,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 1,771.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,235,000 after buying an additional 761,387 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUZ. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 46.03%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

