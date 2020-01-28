Strs Ohio Buys 26,938 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Brixmor Property Group worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $66,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $165,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $671,970. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BRX opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $22.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $292.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

