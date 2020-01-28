Strs Ohio Buys 305,212 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 374.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 305,212 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 47.8% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,642,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $4,135,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 349.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $6,364,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,530,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,250,823 shares of company stock worth $1,806,932,775.

Shares of UBER opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Uber Technologies to $41.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

